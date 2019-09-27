NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $416,534.00 and $1,455.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000938 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 605,033,200 coins and its circulating supply is 420,033,200 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

