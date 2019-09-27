NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Down 0.1%

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.07, 6,794 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

