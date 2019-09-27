North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.47.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,422.13% and a net margin of 90.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.34% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

