Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $103,547.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,152 shares of company stock worth $1,147,376. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

