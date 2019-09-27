Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 44,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

