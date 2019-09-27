Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $904,961.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.01027980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089628 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

