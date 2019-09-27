Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,238,784 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2,311.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Extra Space Storage worth $137,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,120,000 after acquiring an additional 934,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,050,000 after acquiring an additional 321,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $262,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,964 shares of company stock worth $32,210,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. 5,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

