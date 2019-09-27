Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. 36,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global cut Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $314,954.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $78,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

