Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,232,436 Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,232,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 350.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,942. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $144.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.05.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Cimpress had a return on equity of 85.75% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

