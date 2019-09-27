Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 69,956.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,103,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $142,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,904,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,541 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,283,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 446,655 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,987,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,153,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,371 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

