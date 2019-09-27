Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,991,821 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 314.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,579,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of KeyCorp worth $116,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $949,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 186.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,202,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 373,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,990.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 96,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 124,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

