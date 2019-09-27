Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 582.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Kohl’s worth $136,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 119,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. 446,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

