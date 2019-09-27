Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,366,380 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 321.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kilroy Realty worth $132,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

KRC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $78.18. 1,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,027. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

