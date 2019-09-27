Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $14.19. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 6,694 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 561.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the second quarter worth $604,000.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

