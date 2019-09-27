NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

LON NWF traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 161.97 ($2.12). 21,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,009. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

