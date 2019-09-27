NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on NY MTG TR INC/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 116.34, a current ratio of 116.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 402,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

