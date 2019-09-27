Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.58. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 8,961,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,380.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

