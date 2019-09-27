Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 5.6%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 509,202 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 355,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBLN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 253.79% and a negative net margin of 425.36%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.