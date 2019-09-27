ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Cap of $313,626.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $313,626.00 and $61,189.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,066.83 or 0.99949612 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000798 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

