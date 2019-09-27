Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $4.68 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $398,061.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.01035282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinTiger, HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

