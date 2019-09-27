OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,844,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 854,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 208,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

