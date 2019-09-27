OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHAI. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,537,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 12.0% during the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 519,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares during the period. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OHA Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 207,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OHAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. OHA Investment has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. OHA Investment had a negative net margin of 167.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

