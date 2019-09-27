Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. Omeros has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $858.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Omeros by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

