OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.34).

LON OSB opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 382.26. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The company has a market capitalization of $897.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

