Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will report sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 568.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

In other news, Director Leonard Sank purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,722.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $164,009. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

