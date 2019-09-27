Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 7 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 398,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 739,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

