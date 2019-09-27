Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osram Licht from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Osram Licht from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSAGF opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.77. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

