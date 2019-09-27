Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.80. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.