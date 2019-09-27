Owens Corning Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,942% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

OC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

