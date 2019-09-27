P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Given $56.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $56.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

