Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacira Biosciences worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $562,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,216 shares of company stock worth $1,312,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

