PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,985. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

