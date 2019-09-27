Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 3,207 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $5,704,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 121.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 454,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $581,000.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

