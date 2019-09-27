Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $550,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

AMCR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

