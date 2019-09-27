Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 31,100 Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,708. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

FATE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

