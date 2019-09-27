PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Price Target Cut to $0.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNRL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of PNRL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

