Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of PK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,891,000 after buying an additional 2,635,511 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after buying an additional 2,075,172 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,379,000 after buying an additional 1,720,152 shares during the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.