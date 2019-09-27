Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PBHC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of -0.42.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

In other news, insider Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 4,600 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,755 shares of company stock worth $10,119,753. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

