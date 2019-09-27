Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 176,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 186,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,372,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 150,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,190,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

