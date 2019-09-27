Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. 253,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 800,195 shares in the company, valued at $84,644,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

