Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,098 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 190,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.