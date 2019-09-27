Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for AA (LON:AA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 61.90 ($0.81) on Tuesday. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 44.98 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.40 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. AA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

