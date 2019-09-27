Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Learning Technologies Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.67 ($1.82).

LTG stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.64. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $755.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 271,646 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £309,676.44 ($404,647.12).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

