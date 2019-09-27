Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DFS Furniture stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.50 ($2.93). 16,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The company has a market cap of $477.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.22. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

