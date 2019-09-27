Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.93

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.93 and traded as high as $49.54. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 241,149 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.67. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

