Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 1st

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

