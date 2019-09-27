Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

PEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of PEI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Korman bought 30,000 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,288.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino bought 11,200 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

