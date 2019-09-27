Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perficient worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,199 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,525 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $921,498.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. 297,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

