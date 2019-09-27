Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.03. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 14,437 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 39.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

