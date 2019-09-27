Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 706,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.